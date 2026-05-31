Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD - Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,016 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 5,385 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Woodward were worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 347 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other Woodward news, EVP Shawn M. Mclevige sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.37, for a total value of $711,084.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,625.15. This trade represents a 37.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 2,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.80, for a total value of $1,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 65,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,340,619.20. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,404 shares of company stock worth $7,741,205. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on WWD shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Woodward from $404.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Woodward from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Woodward from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $393.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Woodward

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of WWD stock opened at $350.03 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.46 and a 1-year high of $407.00. The stock's 50-day moving average is $368.34 and its 200 day moving average is $343.95. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.17. Woodward had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.85%.The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.150-9.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Woodward's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc NASDAQ: WWD is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward's product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Woodward, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Woodward wasn't on the list.

While Woodward currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here