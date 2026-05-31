Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO - Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,296 shares of the company's stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in AutoZone by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 86 shares of the company's stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in AutoZone by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 86 shares of the company's stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company's stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company's stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting AutoZone

Here are the key news stories impacting AutoZone this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several brokerages, including Guggenheim and TD Cowen , reiterated bullish ratings on AutoZone, and other analysts still see meaningful upside despite the selloff.

Several brokerages, including and , reiterated bullish ratings on AutoZone, and other analysts still see meaningful upside despite the selloff. Positive Sentiment: AutoZone reported 8.4% year-over-year revenue growth and management said commercial momentum remains strong, with plans to open 355 to 365 new locations this fiscal year.

AutoZone reported and management said commercial momentum remains strong, with plans to open this fiscal year. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst updates lowered price targets, including moves from Jefferies and BNP Paribas Exane , but both firms kept positive ratings, signaling reduced optimism rather than a bearish call.

Analyst updates lowered price targets, including moves from and , but both firms kept positive ratings, signaling reduced optimism rather than a bearish call. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary suggests investors are weighing whether the post-earnings decline has created a buying opportunity or whether the stock could fall further from current levels.

Market commentary suggests investors are weighing whether the post-earnings decline has created a buying opportunity or whether the stock could fall further from current levels. Negative Sentiment: AutoZone’s latest results fell short of revenue expectations , which triggered the stock’s decline as investors focused on the miss rather than the EPS beat. Article: Why AutoZone Stock Slumped This Week

AutoZone’s latest results , which triggered the stock’s decline as investors focused on the miss rather than the EPS beat. Negative Sentiment: Some reports say the stock is sliding because investors are concerned that late-quarter softness may point to slowing momentum, despite management’s explanation that weather impacted results.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,936.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,421.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3,565.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,931.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $38.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $36.22 by $1.85. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.31%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $35.36 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.54 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $4,300.00 target price (up from $4,150.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $3,700.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,345.00 to $4,096.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $4,800.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $3,850.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $4,040.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AutoZone

Insider Activity

In other AutoZone news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,478.72, for a total transaction of $173,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,837 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,826,568.64. This represents a 1.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 165 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,987.00 per share, with a total value of $492,855.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,153. The trade was a 15.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc NYSE: AZO is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do‑it‑yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

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