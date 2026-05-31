Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 183.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,325 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,189 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $811,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,047,851.76. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $143.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $117.16 and a 52 week high of $165.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio is currently 51.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $163.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on EMR

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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