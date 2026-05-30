Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 719.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,968 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 46,502 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $14,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 250,121 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $59,044,000 after purchasing an additional 54,722 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $23,882,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,044 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $51,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 518,806 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $142,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts: Sign Up

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of STX stock opened at $879.80 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $116.28 and a 1-year high of $905.39. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $612.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $197.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.47 and a beta of 1.98.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is 28.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $525.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $746.63.

Get Our Latest Report on Seagate Technology

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.37, for a total transaction of $4,154,069.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,954 shares in the company, valued at $8,826,474.98. The trade was a 32.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 1,580 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.61, for a total value of $1,211,243.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,175,129.04. This trade represents a 12.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 142,437 shares of company stock worth $86,093,575 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Seagate Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Seagate Technology wasn't on the list.

While Seagate Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here