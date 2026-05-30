Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,430 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $11,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 339.3% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 475,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,916,000 after buying an additional 36,195 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 153,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,198,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,019 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,347,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,867,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $258.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $249.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.22. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.51 and a twelve month high of $280.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HWM. BNP Paribas Exane reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $340.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "sector weight" rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $285.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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