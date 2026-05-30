Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in EPR Properties $EPR

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Free Report) by 244.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,354 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 161,371 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of EPR Properties worth $11,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR stock opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.85. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.24.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). EPR Properties had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $181.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. EPR Properties's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.370-5.530 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. EPR Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total value of $282,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,453.76. This trade represents a 26.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 55,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,156,033.50. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,233 shares of company stock worth $1,096,826. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded EPR Properties from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.50 price objective on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $59.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on EPR

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

See Also

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