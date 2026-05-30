Intech Investment Management LLC Has $11.25 Million Holdings in Acuity, Inc. $AYI

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI - Free Report) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,233 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Acuity worth $11,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity by 0.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Illumine Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity by 1.2% during the third quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 617 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity by 1.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity

In related news, Director Maya Leibman purchased 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $288.83 per share, with a total value of $57,766.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,532. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura O'shaughnessy purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $282.98 per share, with a total value of $282,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $880,350.78. This represents a 47.37% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Acuity Price Performance

AYI stock opened at $305.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Acuity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.03 and a 12-month high of $380.17. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $284.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.86.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.03. Acuity had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Acuity's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Acuity, Inc. will post 18.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. Acuity's payout ratio is 5.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Acuity from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Acuity from $342.00 to $295.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acuity from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Acuity from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Acuity from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $369.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Acuity

About Acuity

Acuity Brands, Inc NYSE: AYI is a leading provider of lighting fixtures, controls and building management solutions designed for commercial, institutional, industrial and residential markets. The company's core offerings include a broad range of LED luminaires, lighting controls, sensors and networked building systems that enhance energy efficiency, occupant comfort and operational productivity. Acuity Brands' portfolio spans indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures, emergency lighting, task lighting and architectural products, as well as advanced controls such as daylight harvesting, occupancy sensing and wireless sensor networks.

Beyond traditional lighting, Acuity Brands delivers integrated digital solutions through its Connected Building platform, which combines smart sensors, cloud-based analytics and mobile applications to enable real-time monitoring and remote management of lighting and environmental systems.

See Also

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