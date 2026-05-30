Intech Investment Management LLC Has $11.56 Million Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 316.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,887 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,353 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $11,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,614 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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EMCOR Group Price Performance

EMCOR Group stock opened at $825.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.17. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.14 and a fifty-two week high of $951.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $829.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $733.01.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. The business's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.67 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $836.88.

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Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total transaction of $1,851,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,395,741.22. This represents a 16.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total value of $603,632.25. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,242.32. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $34,416,471 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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