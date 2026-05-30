Intech Investment Management LLC Has $12.75 Million Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI - Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 22,571 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of Itron worth $12,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 343.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 319 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $26,914.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,455,167. This trade represents a 1.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 442 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $37,291.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 117,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,911,618.86. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,946 shares of company stock valued at $324,420. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price target on Itron and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Itron from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Itron from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $155.00 price objective on Itron in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on ITRI

Itron Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Itron stock opened at $82.48 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.77 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.23. Itron had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 12.31%.The firm had revenue of $586.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business's revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc NASDAQ: ITRI is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company's offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron's product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

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