Intech Investment Management LLC Has $13.49 Million Stock Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,838 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $13,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Qualcomm by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,144,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $19,524,350,000 after buying an additional 647,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Qualcomm by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $4,931,968,000 after buying an additional 3,221,924 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Qualcomm by 9.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,136,486,000 after buying an additional 1,138,541 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Qualcomm by 141.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,069,059,000 after buying an additional 7,292,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Qualcomm by 2.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,874,113 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,642,657,000 after buying an additional 220,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Qualcomm Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $251.02 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $259.92. The stock has a market cap of $264.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.07 and a 200-day moving average of $161.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.70%.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Craig Hallum raised Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore set a $179.00 price target on Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded Qualcomm from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. HSBC began coverage on Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualcomm has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $181.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

More Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total value of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,189.60. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,583. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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