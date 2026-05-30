Intech Investment Management LLC Has $15.88 Million Position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,065 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 40,271 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $15,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,190.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,473.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,482 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 65,067 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 383.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 560,353 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $50,502,000 after buying an additional 444,371 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas increased its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,357.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 498,745 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $44,950,000 after buying an additional 464,536 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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O'Reilly Automotive Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $86.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.06. The firm has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.42 and a 12 month high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,295,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,750. This trade represents a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $230,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $354,680. The trade was a 39.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 104,530 shares of company stock valued at $9,709,404 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 target price on O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Further Reading

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