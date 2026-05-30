Intech Investment Management LLC Has $16.13 Million Position in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,144 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 59,991 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of nVent Electric worth $16,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVT. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 33.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,968 shares of the company's stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 23,606 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 575.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,803 shares of the company's stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 436.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 31.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,061 shares of the company's stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 57.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the company's stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Glj Research started coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on nVent Electric from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised nVent Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $184.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVT

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NVT opened at $166.73 on Friday. nVent Electric PLC has a 12-month low of $63.60 and a 12-month high of $175.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.26 and a 200-day moving average of $121.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

nVent Electric announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Saturday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 29,412 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total value of $5,073,275.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 97,068 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,743,259.32. This trade represents a 23.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 27,471 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $4,603,864.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,215,745.51. The trade was a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,685 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,768. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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