Intech Investment Management LLC Has $3.21 Million Stake in Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR - Free Report) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,067 shares of the company's stock after selling 29,599 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Ingredion were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 354 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 166.4% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 381 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 65.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $122.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ingredion

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 375 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total transaction of $42,165.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,110 shares of the company's stock, valued at $799,448.40. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of INGR stock opened at $101.82 on Tuesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $98.29 and a 52-week high of $140.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $109.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.56.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.10). Ingredion had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Ingredion's revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-11.150 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Ingredion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.60%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company's product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

Further Reading

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