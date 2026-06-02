Intech Investment Management LLC Has $3.53 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,812 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 13,415 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 673 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $253,000. CW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,486 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider David Gansberg sold 5,907 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $569,257.59. Following the transaction, the insider owned 336,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,434,190.83. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Joseph Houston bought 5,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,624.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $932,803.20. The trade was a 114.84% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 32,837 shares of company stock worth $2,766,946 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $88.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.32. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $103.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.16.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $106.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arch Capital Group

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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