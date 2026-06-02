Intech Investment Management LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,375 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 135 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 252.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company's stock.

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Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW opened at $281.14 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $158.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.47. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.30 and a 1 year high of $284.99. The company has a market capitalization of $97.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 49.29% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Snowflake News

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Snowflake from $192.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $284.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 5,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,183,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 528,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at $125,131,524.38. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 437,076 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $110,331,094.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,046 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,951.78. This represents a 91.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,416,489 shares of company stock worth $310,023,119. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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