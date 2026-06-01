Intech Investment Management LLC Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,274 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 18,632 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 1,226.7% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company's stock.

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Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $123.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $137.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.56.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $500.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.40 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 62.29%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sun Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.870-7.070 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Communities's previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Sun Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SUI. Colliers Securities raised Sun Communities from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $127.75 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.27.

Read Our Latest Report on Sun Communities

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $435,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fernando Castro-Caratini sold 23,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $2,955,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,244,051.14. This trade represents a 70.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,731. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

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