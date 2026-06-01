Intech Investment Management LLC Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in Calix, Inc $CALX

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX - Free Report) by 129.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,074 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 57,065 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Calix worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CALX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,274,426 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $78,212,000 after purchasing an additional 868,987 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 756.0% during the 3rd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 453,873 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 400,851 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 684,096 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $41,983,000 after purchasing an additional 392,947 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 397,798.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 350,151 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 350,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 1,166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 290,026 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $15,427,000 after purchasing an additional 267,118 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Calix

Here are the key news stories impacting Calix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Calix announced that Nex-Tech is expanding its long-running partnership and will use Calix’s AI-native Calix One platform and Agent Workforce Cloud to support growth in residential, business, and MDU markets. Article Title

Calix announced that Nex-Tech is expanding its long-running partnership and will use Calix’s AI-native Calix One platform and Agent Workforce Cloud to support growth in residential, business, and MDU markets. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff firms, including Rosen Law Firm, Faruqi & Faruqi, and others, issued reminders about lead-plaintiff deadlines and encouraged investors to contact them regarding the already-filed class action against Calix. Article Title

Multiple plaintiff firms, including Rosen Law Firm, Faruqi & Faruqi, and others, issued reminders about lead-plaintiff deadlines and encouraged investors to contact them regarding the already-filed class action against Calix. Negative Sentiment: A shareholder class action has been filed alleging Calix and certain officers made false or misleading statements about business prospects and margin pressure, which could create legal costs, management distraction, and potential financial liability. Article Title

A shareholder class action has been filed alleging Calix and certain officers made false or misleading statements about business prospects and margin pressure, which could create legal costs, management distraction, and potential financial liability. Negative Sentiment: The core allegation is that Calix’s first-quarter margins benefited from advance purchases of memory components, while that stockpile later dwindled and forced the company to buy at higher market prices, raising concerns about future margin pressure. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,644,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $71,127,572.88. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 17.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CALX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Calix from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered Calix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Calix from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Calix from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Calix

Calix Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:CALX opened at $39.79 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 82.89 and a beta of 1.23. Calix, Inc has a twelve month low of $37.57 and a twelve month high of $71.22.

Calix (NYSE:CALX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $279.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.50 million. Calix had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 3.20%.Calix's revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Calix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.450 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc is a provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services that enable broadband service providers to transform their networks and subscriber experiences. The company's flagship Calix Cloud platform delivers real-time analytics, automation and intelligence designed to simplify network operations, improve service agility and drive revenue growth. Calix also offers a comprehensive suite of premises and access systems, including broadband access nodes, fiber-to-the-home optics and residential gateways under the GigaSpire brand.

Through its software-defined network architecture, Calix helps service providers virtualize key network functions and introduce new services with minimal capital expenditure.

Further Reading

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