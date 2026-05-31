Intech Investment Management LLC Has $5.91 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,347 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,591 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,235 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2,240.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 11,892 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 130,587 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $10,156,000 after buying an additional 17,625 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 330.5% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,227 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 39.9% in the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 89,674 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 25,562 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $1,040,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,177,507.96. This represents a 24.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $48,893.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,319,950.72. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,397 shares of company stock valued at $8,848,664. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $90.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of EW stock opened at $86.41 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $72.30 and a 52-week high of $88.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.01. The company has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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