Intech Investment Management LLC Has $5.97 Million Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. $RUN

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN - Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,632 shares of the energy company's stock after purchasing an additional 80,695 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Sunrun worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RUN. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter worth $40,193,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 132.9% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,821,106 shares of the energy company's stock worth $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,803 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter worth $21,427,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Sunrun by 62.7% in the third quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,082,234 shares of the energy company's stock worth $54,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,092 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at $9,416,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RUN. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sunrun from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RUN

Sunrun Stock Up 5.2%

RUN opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company's 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average is $16.34. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.25.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.67. Sunrun had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $722.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 193,002 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $2,557,276.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 934,282 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,379,236.50. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Maria Barak sold 8,039 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $109,893.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 72,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,404.21. This represents a 9.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 716,050 shares of company stock valued at $9,463,809. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company's stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc NASDAQ: RUN is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun's network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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