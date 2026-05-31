Intech Investment Management LLC Has $6.60 Million Position in Ryder System, Inc. $R

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Free Report) by 175.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,457 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,935 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ryder System worth $6,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Ryder System by 254.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,835 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,996 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Ryder System by 76.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,941 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $12,628,000 after acquiring an additional 29,029 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,658 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $163,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $1,408,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 9.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,763 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $239.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $234.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ryder System

Ryder System Price Performance

NYSE:R opened at $250.41 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $259.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $225.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.25. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Ryder System's revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Ryder System's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.26%.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total transaction of $149,910.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,781,748.60. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $169,768.80. Following the sale, the director owned 29,974 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,569.46. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

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