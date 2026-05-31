Intech Investment Management LLC Has $6.87 Million Stake in Unum Group $UNM

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,678 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 30,573 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Unum Group worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,356,916 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $105,161,000 after buying an additional 68,957 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1,167.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 153,696 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,911,000 after buying an additional 141,572 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,516,126 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $195,704,000 after buying an additional 978,937 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,734,937 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $446,063,000 after buying an additional 223,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $961,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,922.18. The trade was a 21.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $255,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,150,069. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 20,352 shares of company stock worth $1,568,804 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Unum Group from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "moderate buy" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Research raised Unum Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Unum Group from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unum Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Unum Group

Unum Group Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $83.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.63. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $68.28 and a 12-month high of $85.27.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 5.86%.The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Unum Group's payout ratio is 40.00%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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