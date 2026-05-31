Intech Investment Management LLC Has $7.46 Million Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,924 shares of the company's stock after selling 123,064 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company's stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company's stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 100.0% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,121 shares of the company's stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $147.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Robinhood Markets from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $106.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Robinhood Markets

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $768,900.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 432,849 shares in the company, valued at $33,281,759.61. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 8,540 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $725,302.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,832.19. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 560,765 shares of company stock valued at $40,946,840 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Robinhood Markets

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Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $94.30 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.51. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $153.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.29.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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