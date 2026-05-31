Intech Investment Management LLC Has $7.57 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,225 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,615 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $318.18 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $79.49 and a 1-year high of $333.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research hit a new 12-month high, reinforcing strong momentum in the shares and signaling continued investor demand for semiconductor equipment stocks.

Lam Research hit a new 12-month high, reinforcing strong momentum in the shares and signaling continued investor demand for semiconductor equipment stocks. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho Securities reiterated its Buy rating on Lam Research, which supports the stock’s bullish trading tone.

Mizuho Securities reiterated its rating on Lam Research, which supports the stock’s bullish trading tone. Positive Sentiment: Options activity showed unusually heavy interest in Lam Research, with investors reportedly favoring short put positions, a sign some traders expect the stock to hold up or rise further.

Options activity showed unusually heavy interest in Lam Research, with investors reportedly favoring short put positions, a sign some traders expect the stock to hold up or rise further. Positive Sentiment: Broader semiconductor commentary remained constructive, as Applied Materials’ CEO said AI-driven demand is creating the strongest period ever for the chip equipment industry, a favorable backdrop for Lam Research.

Broader semiconductor commentary remained constructive, as Applied Materials’ CEO said AI-driven demand is creating the strongest period ever for the chip equipment industry, a favorable backdrop for Lam Research. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles noted Lam Research’s strong technical run and high valuation, suggesting momentum is powerful but the stock may be vulnerable to volatility if expectations cool.

Recent articles noted Lam Research’s strong technical run and high valuation, suggesting momentum is powerful but the stock may be vulnerable to volatility if expectations cool. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary questioned whether the semiconductor rally is getting ahead of fundamentals, warning that chip stocks could face a pullback if the current “supercycle” narrative weakens.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,066 shares of company stock valued at $27,953,242. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lam Research from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $295.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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