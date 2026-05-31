Intech Investment Management LLC Has $8.08 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,205 shares of the company's stock after selling 47,007 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,399 shares of the company's stock worth $22,741,000 after purchasing an additional 65,974 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the company's stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,529 shares of the company's stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in Altria Group by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 8,344 shares of the company's stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,984,718 shares of the company's stock worth $2,651,383,000 after purchasing an additional 729,999 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Altria Group Trading Down 3.2%

Altria Group stock opened at $69.63 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $74.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.48. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $68.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.02.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.34% and a negative return on equity of 298.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Altria Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.70%.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $145,120.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,821,401.12. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $418,327.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 73,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,332,700.25. The trade was a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 35,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,191 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MO

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

Further Reading

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