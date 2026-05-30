Intech Investment Management LLC Has $9.81 Million Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,593 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 11,434 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $178.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APH

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $148.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $135.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.73. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $87.95 and a 1 year high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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