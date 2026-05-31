Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 224.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,692 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 37,120 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of J. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 92.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company's stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 38.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,353 shares of the company's stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,022 shares of the company's stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 14.9% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 19,670 shares of the company's stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company's stock.

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Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $119.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company's 50 day moving average is $123.46 and its 200 day moving average is $132.77. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.68 and a twelve month high of $168.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Jacobs Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Robert V. Pragada purchased 3,601 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.09 per share, for a total transaction of $400,035.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 333,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,076,842.95. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Shannon Miller sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total transaction of $193,147.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 25,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,390.72. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,257 shares of company stock worth $477,651. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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