Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $5.10 Million in Sonoco Products Company $SON

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 116,958 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $5,104,000. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Sonoco Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SON. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 1,263.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 1,826.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In related news, insider James A. Harrell III acquired 6,753 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.37 per share, for a total transaction of $340,148.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,225.90. This trade represents a 203.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Joachimczyk acquired 8,058 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.64 per share, for a total transaction of $399,999.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,417,619.12. The trade was a 39.31% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SON

Sonoco Products Stock Up 0.1%

SON opened at $48.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Sonoco Products Company has a one year low of $38.65 and a one year high of $58.44.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.88 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sonoco Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products Company will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Sonoco Products's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Sonoco Products's payout ratio is 21.18%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company NYSE: SON is a global provider of diversified packaging solutions, serving a wide range of consumer, industrial and retail markets. The company offers a broad portfolio that includes rigid paper and plastic containers, flexible packaging, industrial core and tube products, thermoformed plastics, retail point-of-purchase displays, and packaging supply chain services. Through its solutions, Sonoco helps customers in food and beverage, personal care, chemicals, healthcare, home and garden, and electronics industries address their packaging needs, improve product shelf appeal, and optimize logistics efficiency.

With operations in more than 30 countries across North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa, Sonoco leverages a global network of manufacturing facilities, recycling centers and distribution channels to meet the demands of multinational and regional customers.

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