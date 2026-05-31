Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,030 shares of the company's stock after selling 163,307 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company's stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Unified Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 7,601 shares of the company's stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SLT Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. SLT Holdings LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company's stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts: Sign Up

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $82.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The business's 50 day moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.94. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 5.70%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFM. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $114.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 9,820 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $824,192.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,367 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,205,822.31. This represents a 40.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 10,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $818,140.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 80,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,833.98. This represents a 11.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,156 shares of company stock valued at $10,600,146. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sprouts Farmers Market, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sprouts Farmers Market wasn't on the list.

While Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here