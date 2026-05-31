Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New $6.38 Million Investment in IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,053 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $6,376,000. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of IPG Photonics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 11,962 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 199,766 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $14,303,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 332.9% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company's stock.

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IPG Photonics Stock Down 2.4%

IPGP stock opened at $114.52 on Friday. IPG Photonics Corporation has a twelve month low of $64.93 and a twelve month high of $155.82. The business's fifty day moving average is $115.91 and its 200-day moving average is $102.35. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.97.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. IPG Photonics's quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. IPG Photonics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.550 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 9,975 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total value of $1,195,104.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 76,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,158,036.78. This represents a 11.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,690 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $178,430.20. Following the sale, the director owned 10,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,111.88. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 12,165 shares of company stock worth $1,431,645 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Raymond James Financial downgraded IPG Photonics from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IPGP

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company's core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG's systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

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