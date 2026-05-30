Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 110,393 Shares of Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) by 505.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,225 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 110,393 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Encompass Health worth $14,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EHC. WPG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 324 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 56.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 88.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 36,200.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Encompass Health news, Treasurer Edmund Fay sold 11,937 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,277,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 89,325 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,557,775. The trade was a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $71,309.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,588,382.80. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EHC. Leerink Partners set a $152.00 price target on Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Encompass Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $142.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $105.98 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $103.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. Encompass Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $92.77 and a 52 week high of $127.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 10.04%.Encompass Health's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.890-6.110 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Corporation will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Encompass Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

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