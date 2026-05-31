Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 173,840 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ - Free Report) by 222.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,847 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 173,840 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Cousins Properties worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,448,764 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $88,924,000 after purchasing an additional 47,633 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,253,338 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,311,000 after acquiring an additional 107,284 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 555.2% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,375 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Cousins Properties from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Capital One Financial set a $27.00 target price on Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $33.00 target price on Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Cousins Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $28.36.

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Cousins Properties Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -894.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $30.81.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.21). Cousins Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.The business had revenue of $263.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-2.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. Cousins Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,266.67%.

Cousins Properties announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated NYSE: CUZ is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

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