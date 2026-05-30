Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,020 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,523 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of United Therapeutics worth $11,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 396.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 194.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $444,000. Tobam grew its position in United Therapeutics by 183.9% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 7,646 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.48, for a total transaction of $5,274,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,956,712.48. The trade was a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 601,473 shares of company stock worth $337,090,644 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More United Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting United Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: United Therapeutics is still drawing support from bullish analyst coverage, including recent higher price targets and buy/overweight ratings, which suggests Wall Street remains constructive on the long-term outlook.

United Therapeutics is still drawing support from bullish analyst coverage, including recent higher price targets and buy/overweight ratings, which suggests Wall Street remains constructive on the long-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: The company continues to highlight clinical and business-development catalysts, including its PHINDER screening study, xenokidney/EXTEND trial progress, and a planned presentation at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, all of which help keep the growth story visible to investors. Article Title Article Title

The company continues to highlight clinical and business-development catalysts, including its PHINDER screening study, xenokidney/EXTEND trial progress, and a planned presentation at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, all of which help keep the growth story visible to investors. Neutral Sentiment: A separate article referenced United Therapeutics in a broader mid-cap stock discussion, but it did not appear to contain company-specific new information likely to move the stock.

A separate article referenced United Therapeutics in a broader mid-cap stock discussion, but it did not appear to contain company-specific new information likely to move the stock. Negative Sentiment: CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares and CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares this week. Multiple insider sales can weigh on sentiment, especially when they come soon after a disappointing earnings report. Article Title Article Title

CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares and CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares this week. Multiple insider sales can weigh on sentiment, especially when they come soon after a disappointing earnings report. Negative Sentiment: The company’s most recent quarterly results missed estimates on both EPS and revenue, leaving investors with an ongoing fundamental overhang despite strong profitability metrics.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $556.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.60. United Therapeutics Corporation has a twelve month low of $272.12 and a twelve month high of $609.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $566.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $515.84.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 40.62%.United Therapeutics's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $575.00 to $735.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $619.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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