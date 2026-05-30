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Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 43,600 Shares of AECOM $ACM

Written by MarketBeat
May 30, 2026
AECOM logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • Intech Investment Management increased its AECOM stake by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, buying 43,600 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 154,065 shares worth about $14.7 million.
  • AECOM reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $1.59 topping estimates and revenue rising 4.4% year over year to $3.80 billion. The company also reaffirmed a FY2026 EPS guidance range of 5.90 to 6.10.
  • Insider buying and Wall Street sentiment remain supportive: CEO Troy Rudd and CFO Gaurav Kapoor both bought shares in May, while analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Moderate Buy with an average price target of $116.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,065 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of AECOM worth $14,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in AECOM during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AECOM by 189.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in AECOM by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 362 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in AECOM by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on AECOM from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AECOM from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on AECOM from $142.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AECOM from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $116.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ACM

AECOM Stock Performance

AECOM stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.88 and a 200-day moving average of $93.44. AECOM has a 1 year low of $67.64 and a 1 year high of $135.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.00.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. AECOM had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. AECOM's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd bought 4,225 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.02 per share, with a total value of $300,059.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,099,541.14. This trade represents a 3.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gaurav Kapoor bought 1,420 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.12 per share, with a total value of $100,990.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,329.36. This trade represents a 1.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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