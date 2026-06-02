Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 54,600 Shares of Cognex Corporation $CGNX

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX - Free Report) by 124.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cognex worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 13.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $14,450,000 after acquiring an additional 37,405 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,101,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $292,224,000 after acquiring an additional 76,212 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the third quarter worth $5,761,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 477,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $17,186,000 after acquiring an additional 76,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 203.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 266,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $12,093,000 after acquiring an additional 178,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cognex and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cognex from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.43.

View Our Latest Report on CGNX

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $64.64 on Tuesday. Cognex Corporation has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $71.90. The company's fifty day moving average is $57.26 and its 200-day moving average is $47.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 76.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Cognex had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $268.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognex has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.440 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cognex Corporation will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Cognex's dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cognex news, VP Darren Marc Long sold 20,252 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $1,343,517.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $264,696.60. The trade was a 83.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Fennell sold 64,873 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $4,349,734.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at $755,184.15. This represents a 85.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 224,847 shares of company stock worth $14,975,098 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation is a leading provider of machine vision systems, software, sensors and industrial barcode readers used to automate manufacturing, logistics and distribution processes. The company designs and develops vision-based products that help manufacturers and logistics operators inspect, identify and guide parts, assemblies and packaged goods in real time. Its solutions are applied in a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and general manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio includes stand-alone vision systems, vision sensors and deep learning-based software platforms that enable automated inspection, quality control and traceability.

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