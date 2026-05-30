Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 87,467 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) by 696.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,020 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 87,467 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of AptarGroup worth $12,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,868,365 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $448,698,000 after acquiring an additional 43,188 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,759,026 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $368,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,896 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $197,473,000 after acquiring an additional 15,197 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,414,719 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $172,539,000 after buying an additional 180,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 959,361 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $128,220,000 after buying an additional 66,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company's stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts: Sign Up

AptarGroup Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of ATR opened at $115.97 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.23 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.16 and a 200 day moving average of $125.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $982.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.95 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. AptarGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. AptarGroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.

AptarGroup declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $173.25.

View Our Latest Report on AptarGroup

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $156,015.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $182,676.40. This trade represents a 46.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AptarGroup, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AptarGroup wasn't on the list.

While AptarGroup currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here