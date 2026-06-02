Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,388 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,680,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in CoreWeave by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter worth about $30,000.

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CoreWeave News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave said it successfully completed bring-up and validation of NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72, becoming the first AI cloud provider to deploy the new platform. That supports the company’s AI infrastructure leadership and could attract more customer demand. CoreWeave Completes Industry-First Bring-Up and Validation of NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72

CoreWeave said it successfully completed bring-up and validation of NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72, becoming the first AI cloud provider to deploy the new platform. That supports the company’s AI infrastructure leadership and could attract more customer demand. Positive Sentiment: Coverage tied CoreWeave to NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin rollout, with traders viewing the company as a beneficiary of the next wave of AI infrastructure spending. The 3 Stocks Riding NVIDIA's Massive Vera Rubin Rollout

Coverage tied CoreWeave to NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin rollout, with traders viewing the company as a beneficiary of the next wave of AI infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: Call-option activity jumped well above normal, suggesting rising bullish speculation in the stock and reinforcing the upward momentum.

Call-option activity jumped well above normal, suggesting rising bullish speculation in the stock and reinforcing the upward momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Articles noted that CoreWeave has been heavily discussed by investors after the stock’s sharp recent run, but this is more commentary than a direct fundamental update.

Articles noted that CoreWeave has been heavily discussed by investors after the stock’s sharp recent run, but this is more commentary than a direct fundamental update. Negative Sentiment: Several insider sales, including by the CFO and COO, may create some caution, though the transactions appear relatively small compared with the company’s recent market move.

CoreWeave Stock Up 14.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $124.82 on Tuesday. CoreWeave Inc. has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $187.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.51 and a 200-day moving average of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.13 and a beta of 7.84.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRWV shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of CoreWeave from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $129.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRWV

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $90,967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 285,327 shares in the company, valued at $23,071,541.22. This represents a 79.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $166,172,106.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 282,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,428,031. This trade represents a 83.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 27,261,722 shares of company stock worth $3,043,669,096 over the last quarter.

CoreWeave Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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