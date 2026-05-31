Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of InterDigital worth $8,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 276.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $251,250,000 after buying an additional 123,686 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 2,017.5% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in InterDigital by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.21, for a total value of $2,089,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,889 shares in the company, valued at $9,014,808.69. This trade represents a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.30, for a total value of $469,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 72,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,698,271.70. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $2,927,310 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on IDCC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded InterDigital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterDigital currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $416.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDCC

InterDigital Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $252.09 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $310.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.50. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.88 and a fifty-two week high of $412.60.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $205.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.85 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 44.20%.The company's revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. InterDigital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.410-1.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.740-11.840 EPS. Equities analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. InterDigital's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

Further Reading

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