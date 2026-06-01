Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,612 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,391 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,684,645 shares of the company's stock worth $3,165,286,000 after buying an additional 163,167 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239,953 shares of the company's stock worth $2,064,485,000 after buying an additional 280,704 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,535,476 shares of the company's stock worth $828,526,000 after buying an additional 19,550 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,907,287 shares of the company's stock worth $759,456,000 after buying an additional 72,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 368.5% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,796,942 shares of the company's stock worth $747,324,000 after buying an additional 5,346,130 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,044,748.41. This trade represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $134.05 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $99.11 and a one year high of $147.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%.The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $147.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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