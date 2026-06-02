Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. $TXT

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report) by 238.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,883 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 34,432 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Textron were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Textron by 3,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Textron by 804.0% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 52.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Textron during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company's stock.

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Textron Stock Down 2.1%

TXT opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.76 and a 12 month high of $101.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $90.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.44.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15. Textron had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 6.15%.The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Textron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXT. Weiss Ratings cut Textron from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Textron from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Textron from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Textron in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $101.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Textron

Insider Activity at Textron

In other Textron news, Director Thomas A. Kennedy bought 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.98 per share, for a total transaction of $988,594.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,148.76. The trade was a 104.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $234,307.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,597.99. This represents a 22.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Textron

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

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