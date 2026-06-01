Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 159,562 Shares of The New York Times Company $NYT

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Free Report) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,883 shares of the company's stock after selling 159,562 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in New York Times were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company's stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company's stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company's stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company's stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Times alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at New York Times

In related news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $1,039,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 172,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,778,423.10. This represents a 7.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Bardeen sold 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $320,819.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,496. This trade represents a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,087,990. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More New York Times News

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan lifted its price target on The New York Times Company NYSE: NYT to $82 from $74 and maintained an Overweight rating, signaling continued confidence in the stock’s upside. Tickerreport.com

JPMorgan lifted its price target on to $82 from $74 and maintained an Overweight rating, signaling continued confidence in the stock’s upside. Neutral Sentiment: NYT published a steady stream of journalism across politics, business, technology, health, world news, theater, and sports, including pieces on AI competition, U.S. inflation, and Middle East developments. These articles help drive audience engagement, but most are not immediate stock catalysts.

published a steady stream of journalism across politics, business, technology, health, world news, theater, and sports, including pieces on AI competition, U.S. inflation, and Middle East developments. These articles help drive audience engagement, but most are not immediate stock catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s recent earnings trend remains supportive in the background, with the last quarterly report showing better-than-expected EPS and revenue growth, which likely underpins analyst confidence.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NYT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of New York Times from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Argus upgraded shares of New York Times to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NYT

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $75.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.84 and a 200 day moving average of $74.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $51.03 and a 1 year high of $87.10.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. New York Times had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $712.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. New York Times's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider New York Times, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and New York Times wasn't on the list.

While New York Times currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here