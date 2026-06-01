Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 332,804 Shares of Stellantis N.V. $STLA

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA - Free Report) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,081 shares of the company's stock after selling 332,804 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Stellantis were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Italy boosted its position in Stellantis by 11.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 36,630,307 shares of the company's stock worth $338,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Stellantis by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,803,310 shares of the company's stock worth $19,908,000 after purchasing an additional 298,611 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $77,209,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Stellantis by 440.1% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 250,022 shares of the company's stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 203,731 shares during the period. Finally, Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group bought a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $4,434,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Stellantis from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Stellantis from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Stellantis from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stellantis from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $10.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.91.

View Our Latest Report on STLA

Stellantis Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $7.98 on Monday. Stellantis N.V. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company's 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.14 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Stellantis N.V. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stellantis News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Stellantis this week:

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. is a global automotive manufacturer formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, a transaction completed in January 2021. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related powertrains under a large number of well-known brands, including (but not limited to) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Stellantis also provides parts, accessories, service operations and branded aftersales support through legacy networks such as Mopar and regional dealer ecosystems.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Stellantis operates mobility- and software-related businesses and financial services.

Further Reading

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