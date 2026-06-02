Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 34,255 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,997 shares of the company's stock after selling 34,255 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHD. Wall Street Zen downgraded Church & Dwight from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $91.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $95.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.33 and a 12-month high of $106.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.83 and a 200-day moving average of $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight's payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $704,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,024,440.60. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

See Also

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