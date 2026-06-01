Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 42,850 Shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS - Free Report) by 75.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,791 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 42,850 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,674 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company's stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts: Sign Up

Carpenter Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Carpenter Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised EPS estimates for multiple future periods, including Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, FY2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, Q3 2028, and FY2028, signaling confidence in Carpenter Technology’s earnings trajectory.

Zacks Research raised EPS estimates for multiple future periods, including Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, FY2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, Q3 2028, and FY2028, signaling confidence in Carpenter Technology’s earnings trajectory. Positive Sentiment: The higher FY2027 and FY2028 projections suggest the market may be looking past near-term results and focusing on durable long-term profit growth.

The higher FY2027 and FY2028 projections suggest the market may be looking past near-term results and focusing on durable long-term profit growth. Neutral Sentiment: A separate valuation-focused article highlights that shares have had strong multi-period gains, which may lead some investors to pause and reassess whether the stock is getting expensive after its run-up. A Look At Carpenter Technology (CRS) Valuation After Strong Multi Period Share Price Gains

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $468.27 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $421.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 52-week low of $228.00 and a 52-week high of $475.69. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $655.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Carpenter Technology's payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 11,815 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.36, for a total value of $5,214,668.40. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 18,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,096,307.84. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 750 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.86, for a total transaction of $317,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,895. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $453.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $441.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CRS

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carpenter Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carpenter Technology wasn't on the list.

While Carpenter Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here