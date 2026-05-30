Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 9,112 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,850 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 9,112 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Lumentum were worth $12,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 784 shares of the technology company's stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,130 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,559 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 822 shares of the technology company's stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 205 shares of the technology company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

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Lumentum Stock Down 0.7%

LITE stock opened at $854.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 158.33 and a beta of 1.53. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.04 and a 1-year high of $1,085.68. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $862.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $583.63.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm's revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,183 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $3,036,422.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at $85,438,623.85. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $2,372,473.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,144,206.45. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,844 shares of company stock worth $34,003,107. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LITE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $1,100.00 price objective on Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lumentum from $455.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lumentum from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,012.43.

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Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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