Intech Investment Management LLC Takes $6.09 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,805 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,086,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRSH. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,542,004 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $657,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,201 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9,455.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,520,164 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $282,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,255 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,091,478 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,041,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,434 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 654.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,419,104 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $285,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,293,188 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $663,676,000 after purchasing an additional 753,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company's stock.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.1%

MRSH stock opened at $159.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.74 and a one year high of $235.78. The stock has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRSH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $203.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $3,052,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,411,456.30. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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