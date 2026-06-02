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Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Written by MarketBeat
June 2, 2026
BJ's Wholesale Club logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Intech Investment Management LLC cut its BJ’s Wholesale Club stake by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, selling 28,769 shares and ending with 39,305 shares worth about $3.54 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains heavy, with 98.6% of BJ stock held by institutions and hedge funds; several firms recently increased their positions, including Victory Capital Management and State Street.
  • BJ’s posted a strong quarter, with EPS of $1.10 and revenue of $5.66 billion, both ahead of expectations. Analysts currently have a consensus Hold rating with an average price target of $105.27.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,305 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,769 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BJ. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BJ's Wholesale Club by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,225,865 shares of the company's stock valued at $768,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,151 shares during the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $110,523,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 25.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,082,478 shares of the company's stock valued at $473,941,000 after buying an additional 1,028,779 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 32.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,272,839 shares of the company's stock worth $305,192,000 after buying an additional 809,890 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 38.6% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,411,459 shares of the company's stock worth $260,028,000 after buying an additional 672,122 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on BJ's Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ's Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $105.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BJ

BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $88.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.65 and a 52-week high of $115.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.27.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. BJ's Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BJ's Wholesale Club

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $728,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,882,156.60. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of BJ's Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $186,939.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,346,785.11. This represents a 12.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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