Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Nextpower Inc. $NXT

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT - Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,652 shares of the company's stock after selling 37,188 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Nextpower worth $7,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 480.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 383 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextpower in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 511.1% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 495 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Nextpower Stock Up 14.0%

Shares of Nextpower stock opened at $156.40 on Friday. Nextpower Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.69 and a 52-week high of $163.13. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $121.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Nextpower had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $880.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.26 million. Nextpower has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.210-4.590 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Nextpower

Here are the key news stories impacting Nextpower this week:

Insider Activity

In other Nextpower news, President Howard Wenger sold 62,670 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $8,162,767.50. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 426,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,547,326.75. This represents a 12.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Daniel S. Shugar sold 59,456 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $6,252,987.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 746,339 shares in the company, valued at $78,492,472.63. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 240,995 shares of company stock valued at $28,661,778. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nextpower from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Nextpower from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nextpower from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nextpower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $135.00 target price on shares of Nextpower in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $146.39.

Get Our Latest Report on NXT

Nextpower Profile

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

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