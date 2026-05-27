Integrity Alliance LLC. Buys 12,916 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,019 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC.'s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 23,007 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $26,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,449.04. This trade represents a 92.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 58,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.65, for a total value of $10,941,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,466.70. The trade was a 87.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,179,699 shares of company stock worth $224,675,517 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

More Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Melius Research raised Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $205.13.

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Chevron Trading Down 3.5%

CVX opened at $184.69 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $193.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.24. The company has a market capitalization of $367.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.51. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $135.21 and a 52 week high of $214.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.Chevron's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.40%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Further Reading

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