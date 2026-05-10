Intel Corporation $INTC Position Boosted by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,743 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Intel by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,902,180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230,715 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569,812 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,658,924 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,598,957,000 after purchasing an additional 312,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,589,413 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,126,925,000 after purchasing an additional 288,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $124.82 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $130.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $627.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.31 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Evercore set a $95.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Intel from $76.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Melius Research set a $75.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $75.64.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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