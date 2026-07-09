Intel Corporation $INTC Position Lowered by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 88.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,191 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 214,696 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 271.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Intel by 12.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 29.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Intel by 9.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 74,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore set a $95.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Intel stock opened at $110.24 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $117.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $554.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.80 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here